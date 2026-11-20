Beijing put great-power diplomacy alongside trade at this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. Chinese President Xi Jinping was scheduled to host U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for the first formal meeting of its kind among the three countries’ leaders.

The Associated Press reported that nuclear arms control and the wars in Iran and Ukraine were expected to top the agenda. The Financial Times reported that Moscow was seeking a joint statement. Beijing described the talks as a chance for the three countries to strengthen communication.

For China, hosting the meeting also carried diplomatic risks. Alicja Bachulska, a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, warned that even a photo opportunity could cost Beijing goodwill in Europe if it appeared to help Washington and Moscow sideline European governments on Ukraine.

The summit also offered a glimpse of strained ties between China and Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Xi shook hands on both days in Shenzhen, Japanese media reported. Relations soured after Takaichi told lawmakers last November that a Taiwan emergency involving the use of force could threaten Japan’s survival. Before the summit, University of Tokyo researcher John Chuan-Tiong Lim (林泉忠) told Taiwan’s Central News Agency that brief contact was possible, though he saw little chance of a thaw.

In an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde, China specialist Alice Ekman said Beijing was using the summit to present itself as a global power capable of reshaping how countries work together.